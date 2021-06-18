Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn: “I’ve got to get past Wilder then those guys will get their five minutes of fame. I’ll give them the biggest beatdown they have had in their lives.”

Tyson Fury has criticised Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn by saying “they are businessmen and I am a Spartan”.

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24 after a mega-fight with Joshua fell apart.

Joshua is instead expected to put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line against Oleksandr Usyk in September, but Fury has lashed out at his British rival.

“I’ll deal with these guys later – the most important thing to me is Wilder, the most dangerous heavyweight in the world who would knock out Joshua in the first round,” he exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got to get past Wilder then those guys will get their five minutes of fame. I’ll give them the biggest beatdown they have had in their lives.

“As I’ve told Eddie Hearn, the difference between me and them is they are businessmen and I’m a Spartan.

“This talk of undisputed means nothing to me. I’m not Eddie Hearn or Anthony Joshua. I fight because this is what I do – it’s what I was born to do.

“I don’t care about belts, or that stuff being remembered. I care about smashing people.