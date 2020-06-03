Tyson Fury’s three-year-old son seemingly has all the confidence of his father as he called out Anthony Joshua yesterday morning.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has five kids, with Tyson Fury II – known as ‘Tutty’ – the middle child at present.

All five children have regularly featured in the WBC heavyweight champion’s home workouts, which he’s been running almost every day throughout lockdown.

On Tuesday morning, ‘Tutty’ joined in and was asked by his mother Paris: “Who’s the champion?”

He happily replied: “Me.”

She followed up: “And who would you win?” Without being prompted, the three-year-old said: “Joshua.”

At this point, a proud dad Tyson chimed him and asked: “Go on my boy. What would you do to him? What would you do to Joshua?”

‘Tutty’ answered with no hesitation: “Knock him out.”

This delighted his father, who said: “Yes, easy.

“This is the confidence that you instill in these fighting men.

“That’s the confidence I had when I was his age, knock him out.

“He’s three and he’s a champion.”