From John Adams, Minna

The Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna is set to graduate a total of 3.892 students with first degree out of which 58 students bagged first class degree at it 30th convocation and 38th founders day celebration.

This number shows a slight decline in the number of grouting students who bagged first class degree during its 29th convention ceremony where 78 students obtained first class degree.

Equally no fewer than 948 students will be graduating with Second Class Upper Division and 2,049 will be awarded Second Class Lower Division, while 801 students will be graduating with Third Class.

Briefing newsmen in Minna on Wednesday as part of activities marking the 38th Founders Day and 30th Convocation ceremonies of the University, scheduled to hold on 1st February, 2022 the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Bala disclosed that 200 students will be awarded Postgraduate Diplomas, 836 will be awarded Masters Degree while 121 will be awarded Doctorate Degrees.

In addition to this, the Vice Chancellor said the University will confer honorary doctorate degrees on four Eminent Nigerians.

The Honorary Doctorate Degree Awardees include Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and the Group Managing Director NNPC, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari.

Bala further said that the University was rated the first position in terms of efficiency by the National Universities Commission (NUC), “the latest ranking of Nigerian public Universities by the National Universities Commission places FUT Minna in the First position with a score of 97.57 in terms of efficiency, that is, in terms of the rate of retention and graduation of students.”