From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Director of FUTMIN Ventures, a subsidiary of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Aminu Ashafa at the weekend disclosed that the University has distributed 326 multi-functional mobile teaching laboratories to some selected secondary schools in Kaduna State.

Ashafa said the project was just one of the many inventions by faculty members aimed at making the teaching of science subjects easier for teachers and for the students to comprehend with ease based on its hands-on methodological approach as well as practical style of teaching delivery.

Flagging off the distribution in Kaduna Ashafa said the University have been at the forefront of novel researches that are not just meant for staff promotion, but providing solutions to societal challenges with the sole aim of advancing the fortunes of the society and the world at large.

“It gives me a tremendous pleasure to welcome you all to this epoch-making event, being the flag-off and distribution of 326 multi-functional mobile teaching laboratories to some selected secondary schools in Kaduna State.

“This project is just one of the many inventions by our faculty members aimed at making the teaching of science subjects easier for teachers and for the students to comprehend with ease based on its hands-on methodological approach with practical and well tested style of teaching delivery.

“This training is in line with the core mandate of tertiary institutions all over the world which centres on teaching, research and community services. I am glad to inform this gathering that the Federal University of Technology, Minna under the able leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala is desirous and committed to the promotion of harmonious relationship between the town and gown (university and the society).

“Science education is very important to the development of any nation that is why nations must take it very serious from basic, secondary and tertiary institutions of learning.

“Considerable research has shown that many of the advanced nations were able to achieve so much in science and technology because of science education. It is on record that the launching of Sputnik by the Russian government in October 4, 1957 would not have been possible if not for the importance attached to science subjects.

“I am particularly happy with the fact that Kaduna State government has keyed into this revolutionary drive in the teaching of science subjects across secondary schools in the State through the adoption of novel science equipment and the recruitment of eminently qualified teachers who are well grounded in science subjects to champion this drive.

“It is my fervent belief that in no distant time, Kaduna State will be the leading State in the North and Nigeria at large with high percentage of science oriented students at the basic, secondary and tertiary levels who will champion world class inventions. Let me use this medium to express our profound gratitude to the Kaduna State government for finding us worthy for this partnership.

“The present government of His Excellency, Mal. Nasir El-Rufai has proven to be an education friendly government due to a series of reforms and innovations initiated to transform the State’s educational sector for good.

“We are proud to be associated with Kaduna State government in its well documented policies to rejuvenate the State educational sector for good with particular reference to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

“We are looking forward to working with Kaduna State government beyond this project because the University through the FUTMIN Ventures Limited also perform other consultancy services such as; mining exploration, training, consultancy services, construction and research.

“The manual for this training has been professional drafted by some of the best brains in the University to make the process of learning easy for participants. The training manual can also be referred to as a Do-It-Yourself Booklet based on some pictorial and lucid examples cited therein.

“I wish to urge all the participants to pay rapt attention during the period of this training so that you can be better equipped in the usage of this Multi-Functional Mobile Teaching equipment”.

In a message sent to the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, FUT Minna, Professor Abdullahi Bala said, “This manual has been developed in a manner that it is user friendly and provides clear guide as to how to mount and use the mobile teaching aid”.