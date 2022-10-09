Niger State Elders Forum of the Federal University of Technology(FUT), Minna has commended appointment of Prof. Faruk Kuta as Vice- Chancellor-Designate of the university.

Prof. Job Nmadu, Chairman Steering Committee of the forum, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that Kuta was the right person for the job in view of his track records.

He said the forum had no doubt that kuta would bring his wealth of experience to bare in moving the institution forward.

Nmadu said the executive members of the forum recently paid him a courtesy call to express their readiness to work with him.

He said, “the Niger State Elders Forum of FUT Minna is felicitates one of our own who was recently elevated to the exalted position of the Chief Executive of the university.

“We have no doubt that he will deliver on his mandate because he is hardworking,peaceful and a man of integrity.

“Some members of the delegation who visited him are Prof. Adamu Kabiru from Biochemistry Department and Prof. Ahmed Abubakar from Geography Department.

“Others are Prof. Abubakar Saidu from Biochemistry and Dr. Mohammed Nakaka from Registry Department among others.

“We expressed our support for him and wished him a successful tenure and greater achievements in office and on his part, Faruk said he feels protected for having our backing.”

Nmadu said Kuta, who is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the university, emerged Vice-Chancellor-Designate, following approval by Governing Council of the university at its 151st meeting.

He said Kuta got selected out of 13 candidates shortlisted for the selection exercise.

He said the vice-chancellor designate was expected to serve for a non-renewable period of five years with effect from Dec. 3.

Kuta is a professor of Medical Microbiology and he hails from Kuta, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.(NAN)