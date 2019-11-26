Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) have expelled six students of the institution for bullying a female student.

The university authorities had earlier placed the students on an indefinite suspension for their actions caught in a viral video.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, confirmed the expulsion of the students in a statement issued in Akure.

He said the students were found culpable in the physical bullying of a female student identified as Bimpe.

According to him, the expulsion follows the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off campus hostel on Saturday, November 16.

He gave the names of the expelled students as: Popoola Olaniyi Agboola (300L), Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba (200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica (200L) Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella (100L) , Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia (100L). All except for Agboola are female.

“The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in physical assault or battery on

another student outside the university premises,” he said.

“As a consequence of their expulsion their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

“The punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their odious act, but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to,” he stressed.