I should be no surprise that since the premature release of the report of the Okuwobi Judicial probe into the killings of unarmed protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, efforts went out to divert the focus of the public through the press in an obvious damage limitation exercise. How anybody could be exhibiting that mentality is surprising as it is impossible, given the magnitude of public interest at home and abroad.

First, there was the United States, as part of efforts to make up for the misjudgment if not the sabotage of the past. A reminder here is essential to explain how America now finds itself on the spot. When the Lekki massacre commence in Lagos a year ago, such was the scale that the normally reticent International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague on any matter on Nigeria, grudgingly and publicly admitted that there was enough evidence to compel the agency (to) commence investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Nigerian authorities, specifically through its security forces. The chief prosecutor at ICC was educated in law at University of Ife. Whether she was serious in the undertaking to investigate the Lekki massacre was not the issue. But, America, under newly-sworn in President Joe Biden, for unknown reasons, rushed in to declare that there was no “conclusive evidence” that unarmed Nigerians were killed at the violent military clampdown at the Lekki tollgate.

That controversial announcement created an escape route and a warning for ICC to steer clear of any investigation. And so it happened and the one who promised investigation since proceeded on retirement. For the same America to turn round today to demand of Nigerian Government implementation of Okuwobi Judicial panel recommendation which accused armed agents of Nigerian authorities of murdering unarmed protesters in (America’s) attempt to make up for its past diplomatic recklessness. Rather, America should shamefully wallow in its self-induced callousness of premature covering up of the murder of protesting Nigerians. Would such cover-up resurrect the massacred Nigerians? Fortunately, US Secretary of State, Mr. Milken is on a visit to Nigeria. Editors must rise to the occasion by making sure the purpose of the man’s visit is concrete. If America went on record that there was no evidence of killings in Nigeria and a judicial probe reported that on the contrary, unarmed protesting Nigerians at Lekki, were massacred, how does Mr. Milken reconcile the difference? The man should be asked further if he realised later that America’s earlier claim was false and thereby hindered the ICC from embarking on its promised investigation. Does America now favour the International Criminal Court to discharge its obligation to the murdered Nigerians?

On its part in this apparently concerted effort to play down the memorable Okuwobi Judicial panel report into the Lekki tollgate, killings, the office of the federal attorney-general resorted to subterfuge by suddenly waking up at this very moment to remind Nigerians of how what it called billions of dollars were recovered from abroad, the sanctuary of the looters. What was new in that effort to warrant the AGF’s self-glorification? Clearly, the attempt on this occasion was to repeat an identical stunt of consultants to divert public attention from a prevailing irritant. For those who might have forgotten, in that silly desperation, the claim from the AGF office listed “Northern Island”as one of the countries from where looted money was recovered. There is no country named as such. Apparently, the goof was meant to be “Northern IRELAND” which in any case, is part of United Kingdom comprising England, Scotlans, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More importantly, the attempt to divert attention of the media and Nigerians is similar to the controversy over the clandestine attempt to re-absorb Rasheed Maina into the top hierarchy in the federal civil service, despite the fact that he had been declared wanted by the EFCC for stealing over two billion naira from the Pensions Commission. While that row was still pending, the federal AGF suddenly arraigned the imminent trial of the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who had been on suspension for an entirely different reason. The vacillation over Babachir’s trial almost made Nigerians forget the man’s fate. Unfortunately, Nigerian media fell for the Babachir suddenly arranged trial by nearly forgetting all about Maina’s escape from Nigeria..

Nigerian media must therefore not swallow the latest attempt to so soon forget the importance of the Okuwobi report in a cover-up with a useless reminder of how billions of dollars purported recovered from abroad. Nailing the culprits of murderers of unarmed fellow Nigerians at Lekki tollgate is more important or we are all at risk of our lives. If for nothing else, timing of the unwarranted repeat of the so-called recovery of looted funds from abroad is suspect and I, as editor of the defunct National Concord would not publish it. The media must seriously consider if any of the claims of recovery of looted funds was latest or months if not years ago.

Submission of the Okuwobi Judicial panel report undoubtedly created far less controversy than the unofficial release. Owing to the bloodshed at Lekki tollgate as well as the national (and indeed international) argument over the authenticity of the tragedy, what was uppermost was the need for the public to know what happened and the government (Lagos/Federal) as interested party could not be trusted to dictate the pace of information or with the contents of this very important document. Is any section of the unofficial report different or contradicted by the authorities?

The army was the only authority which complained about the procedure adopted in the unofficial release of the Okuwobi panel report. As a major interested we (the public) only need to remind ourselves of the starting point. Publicly and continuously throughout the early stages of the protest leading to the murders, the army asserted its loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, who, unlike the same army, publicly conceded the legitimacy of protesters’ grievances. The duty of the army was therefor not to murder the harmless protesters as now confirmed by the Okuwobo Judicial Panel report but assist in redressing the grievances of the protesters. How then did it come that the same army, overnight, took it on itself to unleash violent repression on the unarmed protesters waving Nigerian flags? More irritating were the arrogance and lies thrown about all over the place in vain attempt to cover up the bloodshed.

Public anger against Lagos state governor erupted. Babajide Sanwo Olu defended himself rightly if convenientlythat, as state governor, he neither controls nor deploys the army. Army,also initially denied ever appearing at the theatre of the bloodshed. Yet, street lights went off, cctv cameras, stopped working, corpses were picked in vehicles of armed men in uniform who also came in their vehicles to street-wash the entire place clean in an operation nobody has been able to perform against Boko Haram for the past fifteen years. Who therefore did what and to whom throughout that notorious night? Somehow, the army changed its story by not only admitting its presence at the scene throughout the night of the bloodshed at Lekki tollgate but also that they were invited by Lagos state governor who then instituted a probe panel. At first, army refused to appear before the panel but again, later changed its mind.

Even the International Cable News (CNN) came for the coverage of the tragedy and interviewed surviving protesters. The television network also approached Nigerian army not only for its side of the story but also for response to serious allegations made by surviving protesters. The army again refused to take part in that report. There was therefore no rigid procedure to be followed in informing the public on the contents of the Okuwobi panel report, as the army was complaining. If any procedure existed, such had been discarded by those with crimes to commit. Those crimes were what the Okuwobi panel not only discovered to be true but necessary to be documented for posterity For Nigerians to allow those with vested interests to determine the timing of the release of such a vital document? History in the past only a paper very well sepulchred and dignified as a summary of the probe report would have been released while the original document, with the vital verdicts, would never have seen the light of day.

He or those who simultaneously and unofficially released the Okuwobi Panel report therefore performed a patriotic duty.

The lot of the current army is understandable but untenable. The entire force must learn its lesson. It is not enough to harp that a man armed by the state to perform his duties is necessarily licenced to kill. Otherwise, why did those who committed murders at Lekki tollgate not own up to their crime, with the defence at International Criminal Court, the Hague, that they were armed and therefore licenced by the state to kill, to stop the boys and girls from protesting? It is a question of common sense. Afterall, ex-President Laurent Gbagbo of Cote D’Ivoire faced trial at the ICC and was found not guilty. But owing to guilty conscience, Nigerian suspects at the Lekki tollgate murders were hurriedly conferred with criminal immunity.

Also in 1976, after the assassination of the then Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed and the failure of the attempted coup, it was discovered that some participants knew of the operations only hours before the commencement and were not even placed to know what was to happen or what was going on., except obeying instructions. That innocence did not save the accused who were executed. Henceforth, (1976), commonsense guided young officers.

Our ruling class, soldiers or civilians stil don’t want to face the bitter truth that Nigeria is not a banana republic. Surely, Nigerian soldiers embarked on Lekki tollgate murders in the stupid belief that no probe panel like the one headed by Justice Okuwobi could ever return such guilty verdict in Nigeria. Now, Nigerian Armed Forces know better. The radar of the world is now on any indisciplined officer who should be bold enough to opt for ICC trial for crimes against humanity. We will get to that stage and anybody concerned should know Nigeria is neither a personal nor group property and the people cannot be denied their right under the constitution to protest.

Even, if it is conceded that Information Minister Lai Mohammed has the worst and highest number of critics, that will apply to any minister of information, past or future for that matter. That will therefore not justify the calls on him to resign. There are two sources for such pastime, The first group comprises innocent folks forks on the street who only needs to be enlightened. They are in a way harmless. The other group contains the “big, big turenci, know alls.” The emotion of the ordinary folk on the street can easily be assuaged with proper explanations on the cause(s) of his frustrations.

What is troubling is the ignorance o the other group on assessment of their knowledge of governance as a system all over the world. One aspect of such ignorance is that the minister (or official, including a prime minister or president) can largely after proper (even if im-)proper briefing by the system. On this score, Nigeria is neither peculiar nor excellent. Those charged with the system are usually the most powerful, yet unknown to the public. Call them the untouchables.

A good example? Iraq in 1991 was involved in a showdown with the United States under George Bush (jnr.). Soft and slow speaking on the opposite side in Iraq was President Saddam Hussain. Throughout years of hostility with United States, Saddam Hussain was contemptuous, hawkish and over-confident on prospects of the on-coming war with United States. More hawkish, abrasive and equally well-known if not better known to the outside world on the coming war was Information Minister Tariq Azeez who gave their American opponents. perhaps the idea that a powerful force comprising almost all western allies was needed to bring down Saddam Hussein.

That task was given to Secretary of State George Powell who, in a televised speech at the United Nations alarmed the entire world of a catastrophe ahead if Iraq President Saddam Hussein was allowed to conquer the world with his arsenal.. British prime minister Tony Blair swallowed everything and informed British parliament that it was essential for Britain to join in subduing Saddam Hussein, lest Iraq overran Britain within hours if not minutes. Parliament approved Britain to join the war.

The war came and Iraq was easily defeated within a fortnight, exposing the lie told that Saddam Hssein possessed especially chemical weapons. While Saddam Hussein was tried and executed for alleged war crimes, nothing happened to ever aggressive Information Minister Tariq Azeez. After the American occupation, it was even irrelevant asking the Iraqi Information Minister to resign. Secretary of State George Powell was close to tears on discovering that he was misled to lie to the United Nations. He was not asked to resign by Americans or the western coalition. Almost unprecedented, a British prime minister Tony Blair lied to parliament without being forced by convention or even the entire House to resign? All these are lessons for Nigeria., specifically on the plight of Information Minister, Lai Mohammed.

