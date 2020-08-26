Judex Okoro, Calabar

A member of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has disclosed that the Bill for an Act for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Ogoja Bill is currently awaiting the assent of the President, Mohammadu Buhari.

Jarigbe, representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, who made the disclosure after undergoing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, screening for Senatorial aspirants for the upcoming bye-elections in Cross River north.

Jarigbe, one of the aspirants, said apart from this, a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre Ogoja has also been finalised and several other empowerment programmes have been made available for constituents in the area.

‘I have done a lot in terms of bills, I have sponsored a lot of bills including the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ogoja, which is on the table of Mr President for assent.

‘The establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Ogoja and many other bills have been actualised. When it comes to empowerment, our people can speak on that. We have done a lot for our people and made sure our people have accessed agric loans and all that,’ he said.

On the screening exercise, he commended the national leadership of the party, saying ‘the screening went well, the panel is a very competent panel and the party choose very good hands to do the screening. They were very thorough.’

He called on all aspirants to play by the rules and urged all to see politicking as a brotherly exercise