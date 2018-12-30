Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), has been given a grant of $6 million to execute a World Bank project under the aegis of Africa Centre for Excellence, funded by the World Bank.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Francis Ezeh, who disclosed this to our correspondent shortly after an award presented to him by the National Association of the Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone B, as the best-performing Vice Chancellor of the zone 2018- 2019, said that FUTO was rewarded with the said sum after ranking 10th among the 132 universities that contested in the World Bank-organised research competition.

He explained that the money was renewable within a period of four years.

READ ALSO 2019: Akeredolu donates 18 buses for Buhari’s campaign

Another lecturer from FUTO, Bony Oba, the VC said, also won a national award, earning the sum of N70 million as one of the best researchers.

The VC, promised to make good use of the money by organising a series of training programmes for the institution’s lecturers and students.

Earlier, NANS Zone B Coordinator, Godson Okereke, maintained that the award was conferred on the FUTO VC for his infrastructural development and academic excellence in the school.