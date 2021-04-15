From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), has announced Professor Nnenna Oti as the eighth substantive vice chancellor.

Her selection followed a thorough screening of seven candidates after the 184th meeting of the council on March 18.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the selection on Tuesday, Chairman Governing Council, Professor John Offem said 29 applicants indicated their interest while seven were finally shortlisted.

Offem scored 75.5 ahead of her closest rival, Professor Ikechukwu Dozie who scored 69.7.

Oti is a professor of Orthopaedic Surgery from the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Nduku, Alike in Ebonyi State.