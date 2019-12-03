Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Vice Chancelor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) professor Francis Eze has disclosed that the governing council of the school has developed a policy to prevent sexual harassment among students and staff of the institution.

According to the VC who briefed newsmen yesterday on the scheduled 32nd convocation ceremony of the school slated for Saturday, noted that the policy was necessary following the recent national outcry on cases of sexual harassment in Nigerian. universities.

After due consideration by the governing council , the VC informed that a document that would spell out what constitutes sexual harassment as well as proffer adequate sanctions to it would be handed down.

Also, Eze informed that anti- plagiarism policy and university research policy have been developed in FUTO, awaiting approvals of the school’s Senate and council to promote and maintain academic standards and protect intellectual work and property.

He also seized the opportunity to announce that FUTO is among the six federal universities selected to host the World bank sponsored Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement , Environment and social Standards Enhancement.

Meanwhile, Eze disclosed that the school would be awarding first and higher degrees to 2,848 graduates. 294 out of this he said is for postgraduate degrees and diploma, while 2,554 is for first degrees at the convocation ceremony.