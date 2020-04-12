Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Imo State, the management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), has set up a COVID-19 Advisory Committee to enlighten and provide adequate preventive measures against the disease.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Francis Eze, disclosed this in a press statement through the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Secretary of the Advisory Committee, Mrs. Uche, Bright Nwelue.

According to Eze, the team comprises of eminent professors and directors from related fields of the health sector as well as university administrators who would visit the host communities to drive the message to the grassroots.