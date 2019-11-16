Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has come under siege by herdsmen, the school has cried out, alleging constant harassment of students in and outside the campus. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Francis Eze who disclosed this to newsmen who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday noted that the activities of the herders give the students and staff of the school a lot of concern. The VC further stated that the herdsmen have also destroyed the crops planted in the school premises by students. “Our major challenge now is the harassment of our students and destruction of crops by the herdsmen, they have not been fair to us, this gives us a lot of concern”, Eze said.

A female student of the school who does not want her name mentioned also alleged that they are afraid of moving around at night for fear of being harassed by the herders. She said “ moving about at night is a source of worry to us now, we don’t know who the next victim would be, they rough handle us especially girls”