From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Prof Nnenna Oti has promised that those selected for the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CE-sPESS) training from the school will exceed the program’s objectives.

The VC who gave the assurance in her speech at the commissioning/unveiling of the workshop at the school premises on Tuesday noted that the strong academic and administrative base of the institution which she added has made FUTO achieve full accreditation in almost all its academic programs, it is possible.

She explained that FUTO has launched and commenced a series of executive training workshops in the three areas of Procurement Management, Environmental and Social Standards since February 2022.

“Our first set of trainees have been issued certificates on completion of three modules of their chosen areas. I believe some of them are here to complete the remaining modules of the programme, while some of you who have successfully completed the minimum mandatory three modules and have joined the teams of FUTO ambassadors blowing the trumpet of their experience.” Oti said.

Earlier, the school’s CE-sPESS director, professor Gloria Chukwudebe highlighted one of the importance of the programme which she said “We all know that one of the key success factors for the economic development of any country is an efficient procurement system.

“This is what distinguishes our country from all other advanced countries, once we learn to get procurement right, potholes will disappear from our roads because a well-procured road with adequate drainage and sidewalks will last a minimum of 15 years,” Chukwudebe explained.

