By Lukman Olabiyi

The newly elected Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has charged Lagos State to invest heavily in technology in order to boost the state economy.

Okonjo Iweala was among the guest speakers at ongoing three-day economic summit in Lagos tagged”Eghingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021 with the theme ” Setting the tone for a greater Lagos’, said the future of the country’s economy depends on technology.

She disclosed in a virtual questions and answers with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

She said apart from construction of roads, Lagos should invest in technology such as broadband for every household, embrace artificial Intelligence and Digital economy, ensure steady and sustainable supply of electricity and renewable energy/Green to remain competitive in the next decade.

She added the state should harness the youths by providing employment. She further stated the state should move from importing raw materials but exporting primary raw products to value and processing, to industrialize