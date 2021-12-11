From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, ‎Hon Dennis Idahosa, has declared that any politician, especially those to represent Ovia in the future, would be stoned should they fail to deliver on their campaign promises to the people.

He stated this while distributing motorcycles to 160 women and youths as empowerment at Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

Idahosa who represents the Ovia federal constituency on the platform of the APC and also Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, disclosed that besides the empowerment, he has over 54 completed and ongoing projects across the 23 wards that made up the constituency.

“It is not about winning elections but fulfilling your campaign promises here. Again, here we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises.

“This is just my commitment to the people of Ovia federal constituency, but also my commitment to God and to change the narrative of the past.

“Ovia has seen the light; gone are the days when you turn what is meant for the people to yourself.

“By the time we are done, whoever that will come must perform or they will be stoned”, Idahosa added.

A member-elect of the State House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Aghedo, said he was never in doubt that Idahosa would be an effective representative of the Ovia federal constituency.

“There have been others before him, but they failed to do what Idahosa is doing now. He has set a standard that those coming after him will strive hard to achieve.

“What he is doing today is unprecedented in the history of Ovia federal constituency”, Aghedo pointed out.

On his part, the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lawrence Okah, urged the beneficiaries to maintain the motorcycles adding “These motorcycles are to enable you all to work and take care of your families”.

The empowerment programme was facilitated by Idahosa through the National Productivity Centre.

