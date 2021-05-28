In furtherance of its vision towards inspiring a generation of equipped leaders committed to social and economic development in Africa, The Future Project is launching the Local Government Performance Report, a tool to empower Nigerians with the necessary information to engage local government administrators and assess their performance in the delivery of public goods and services.

Speaking on the initiative, senior advisor, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, outlined the expected impact and reason behind the report.

“The Local Government Performance Report is a part of our YMonitor accountability project, which is aimed at highlighting crucial accountability and governance issues at the state and federal levels. In reality, local government administration is meant to pivot public goods and developmental projects at the grassroots as everyday people may never have the platform to make their demands known to the state government. However, development has not yet thrived up to public expectations.”

The Local Government Performance Report will commence from the country’s economic capital, Lagos State, and will be conducted through an online survey and offline distribution of surveys to sample feedback and opinions.