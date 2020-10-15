Some players who were part of the Super Eagles squad for the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia might not be part of the team in November, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Rohr handed debut to six players in the two games and only Matthew Yakubu didn’t get to play as the coach was keen on assessing the outfield players more than the goalkeepers.

After the Tunisia game on Tuesday, it was gathered that as many as five players won’t be part of the squad for the November back to back AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone after failing to impress Rohr.

Paul Onuachu heads the list as he failed to make the most of his late invitation to the team despite that he was handed a start in the game against Algeria.

Rohr was unimpressed with his showing and didn’t consider him for the Tunisia game.

That snub could be extended to the next game with the coach unhappy that he’s yet to adapt his style to the way the team plays. Same issue the coach has with goalkeeper Dele Alampasu.

Alampasu staged a return to the team and he was immediately handed the role of back up to Maduka Okoye, but after few training sessions he was relegated to third choice with Matthew Yakubu ahead of him in the pecking order.

Frank Onyeka is also not spared despite that Wilfred Ndidi won’t be available for the games in November. Rohr sees semi Ajayi as a better fir to the team than Onyeka in the absence of Ndidi.

Another player who is set for a spell in the international wilderness is Mikel Agu after he once again failed to make the most of the chance he was given against Algeria. Samson Tijjani is not safe as well.

Tijjani was only called up because he lives in Austria where the games were played although Rohr likes him a lot from his performance at the U17 World Cup. His case is a bit complicated though he’s not in the plan for the November games.