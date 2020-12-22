FXTM, part of the Exinity Group, has announced the launch of its FXTM School of Financial Investing & Trading (FIT). FIT is a comprehensive knowledge and skills building programme designed for traders seeking financial inclusion through the world of trading.

The company explains in a statement that participants in the FIT program will enjoy interactive learning sessions delivered by market experts through a mix of face-to-face and online sessions. Through a four-course module, both novice and more experienced traders will be able to build the know-how needed to succeed in trading the financial markets.

The comany states that the the first phase, tagged the beginner or kick-off course, covers the basics of the financial markets and how trading works, while in the second phase or The High-School, attendees will learn simple trading strategies and the importance of risk management. As for the third phase, branded The Undergraduate,involves practical workshops to apply knowledge gained to date as well as a deep-dive into technical trading covering pivot points, indicators, and oscillators .The fourth phase or The Graduate, the final module offers students the chance to choose an elective course such as Trader Psychology, Harmonic Patterns, or Eliot Wave Theory and more.

Country Director of FXTM Nigeria, Abiola Akinyele, said: “By working closely with our clients, we have observed that, despite the abundance of trading information available online, many of our clients are looking for more personalised and interactive learning experiences.

“Over the last few years, we have seen huge growth in FX trading, and a corresponding demand for support and coaching from traders who want to build their knowledge and skills. In 2019, Nigerian traders delivered $314 million of daily turnover in the global forex market, and with the global pandemic of 2020 driving even more interest in financial markets we expect this growth to continue”, adds Akinyele.