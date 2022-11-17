From TONY JOHN Port Harcourt

The G-5 governors and the Deputy National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Dan Orbih, will lead the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign in Rivers State on Saturday.

The Director General of the State PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said the event would be the official commencement of the party’s campaign in the state.

Obuah said, “The high point of the rally which is billed to take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium would be the grand unveiling of the PDP’s gubernatorial flagbearer, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“The unveiling ceremony will be performed by the G5 Governors who are at the centre of a fight designed to promote inclusiveness.

“While in Port Harcourt, the State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who is the chief host will treat our friends, elders and leaders to a State banquet. The banquet will be held on Friday, 18th November, 2022.

“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, the host Governor and leader of the G5, Governor Nyesom Wike will grace the occasion.”

Obuah, who was the immediate past chairman of the party in Rivers, applauded the G-5 for remaining the conscience of the PDP, saying they had earned the respect of Nigerians by remaining in the main opposition party.

“Their decision to pursue peaceful options despite obstacles placed on the way has further endeared them to the Nigerian people. We are happy that these great patriots who believe in one Nigeria will participate in activities marking the flag off of our campaign effort in Rivers State.

“As the clock ticks and public attention turns in the direction of Rivers State, we want to inform you that we are ready. We are ready to fight the good fight, our sleeves rolled up, and our hands on the plough.

“We are ready, as a political party, to win the 2023 gubernatorial elections. We are also ready to sweep the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections.”

He said the party was ready to build on the strong leadership and rapid transformation established by the current administration of Governor Wike.

The DG denied the allegations of violence by some political parties against the PDP, saying that the party does not have any competition in the state as far as the 2023 elections are concerned to resort to violence.

“I don’t think we have any competition in Rivers State. So who are we afraid of? The PDP is too big a political party to stop people from meeting or indulge in any form of violence. The truth is that most of these parties have internal problems in their party. So they are looking for those to blame. But like I said the PDP is too big to go the way of violence,” he added.

On the fireworks on the recent Executive Order 22, Obuah said it was not done to witchhunt anybody, but to ensure that the beauty of the Port Harcourt City was maintained.

“You can see how Port Harcourt is looking now. Look at the flyover projects, the network of roads with street lights. So much resources was put in them. We don’t want to allow all manner of posters to deface the city, we want to maintain them for our people to enjoy.”