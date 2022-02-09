By Job Osazuwa

For members of G-Friends, also known as ‘I Can’t Kill Myself,’ 2021 was a year to remember. Despite the challenges they encountered, they weathered the storm.

For the successful outing, the organisation invited their families, friends, associates and well-wishers to a grand party.

So, this year, according to their leaders, they are determined to raise the bar in their activities. They are resolute that they will impact society in more ways by giving back, even as they encourage everyone to save for the rainy day.

Take this from the chairman of the organisation, Mazi Fidelis Okpoko: “The aim of forming G-Friends is basically to promote thrift culture. Thrift is careful management of money for a purpose. In other words, it’s a savings culture.

“This idea came up during the #EndSARS protest of 2020. Friends of like minds used to gather every morning due to the sit-at-home, discussing the impact of the situation on the Nigerian economy and family management.

“We felt the situation would affect most families in due course. So, we decided to form a thrift society where we save, as one’s resources can carry, on an agreed period. An account was opened. The saving is weekly. You will receive whatever amount contributed within the period agreed upon.

“This yielded positively on members. For instance, if you are making a contribution of N10,000 every weekend, you stand a chance of getting about N520,000 at the end of the year. This year, some members went home with N2 million or more, depending on what they were able to contribute. This helps in the running of the family.

“This is prudence. When a member remembers his commitment for saving every weekend, he will cut down on his expenses.

“The importance of the society cannot be emphasized. Many groups around us have keyed into our idea and are asking to belong. I pray that almighty God will help us to grow with more innovation to carry on with better ideas.

“But I must not fail to add that in G-Friends we recognise that all work without play makes Gabby a dull boy. So, after meetings, we contribute N500 each to entertain ourselves. Sometimes, some members make voluntary donations for entertainment. We call it, ‘I can’t kill myself.’ It’s a win-win situation.”

The secretary of G-Friends, Mr. Ndubuisi Chimezie, disclosed that the group would add some innovations to its activities this year.

He said: “Our plan for 2022 in G-Friends is to make sure that we do better than we did last year, in all areas. For example, the association will visit orphanages and assist them in any way we can. The association will save more from our dues this year to take care of our end-of-the-year activities without bothering members. Of course, we will commit all our activities into the hand of God for guidance and protection for us to achieve all our plans.”

G-Friends is a gathering of professionals and businessmen. Some of the members are resident abroad but they make their weekly contributions religiously.”