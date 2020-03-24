Grassroots football has, once again, been described as the bedrock of any country’s football development. The President of G-Innovation football club, Chigozie Edwin Nwagwu, reiterated this assertion.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the young but very resourceful club owner remarked that in line with name of his club, he has lined up several innovative programmes aimed at further developing grassroots football in the country.

He lamented the dearth of properly organised and well-structured football clubs in the country. According to him, to achieve the desired standard in football development, football clubs should be business and profit oriented.

According to him, G-Innovation football club which was founded in 2014, has an enviable record of 30 wins, four draws and two losses across competitive and friendly games played in the 2019/2020 season.

“We have plans to dominate Nigerian football, beginning from Lagos, which is our base. In line with our name, we are bringing, hitherto, unknown innovations and creativity to change the narratives as it concerns grassroots football in Nigeria,” he enthused confidently.