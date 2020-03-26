Leaders of the G20 countries have promised they’ll do whatever it takes to minimise the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, saying $5 trillion (£4.1tn) is being injected into the global economy.

They said during an video conference yesterday they were committed to presenting a united front against the coronavirus pandemic, calling it their “absolute priority” to tackle its health, social and economic impacts.

They also promised robust support for vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa, and to boost access to medical supplies and testing kits. The G20 called for central banks worldwide to come up with a co-ordinated response to the crisis, to help the world economy get back on its feet.

The leaders said they were committed to restoring confidence, preserving financial stability and reviving growth.

They said they were committed to resolving disruptions to global supply chains and asked finance ministers and central bank governors to coordinate regularly together and with international organizations to develop an action plan in response to the pandemic.