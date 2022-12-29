By Chinelo Obogo

There are strong indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 Governors may throw their weight behind the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu .

River State governor, Nyesom Wike who is the leader of G-5 governors last week announced that he would make known the presidential candidate he would support in January .

The group traveled to London few days ago in what many said was meant to take a common position on whom they would back.

A strong signal emerged, yesterday, that Governors Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) were plotting on how to back the duo.

A reliable source said the governors are focused on ensuring the next president comes from southern Nigeria and have ruled out supporting Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate.

However, in spite of the activities of the G5, supporters of PDP candidate ,Atiku Abubakar are confident the party will do well in the five states where the governors are in control

“PDP is confident of doing well in Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Benue, Oyo states,. These are traditional PDP states and nothing will change next year,” a top party official said.

The five governors, it was learnt, had zeroed in on Obi and Tinubu, but were split on who of the two they should unanimously support.

It was also learnt while some of the governors are favouring Tinubu and fashioning out modalities to ensure he wins in their states, other are disposed to an Obi presidency. Those favouring Obi, are however insisting he prevails on LP gubernatorial and senatorial candidates to drop their aspirations as condition to endorsing his presidential quest 100 per cent in their states.

It was also gathered that though former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, had prevailed on the governors to support the LP presidential candidate, it was difficult getting them to be unanimous in their decision and putting all their eggs into one basket.

Allies of the governors say Wike and Ortom are in support Obi because of the prevailing sentiments in their states.

One of Wike’s men reminded Daily Sun of the meeting the governor held with Cross Rivers State PDP candidates in Rivers where he said he was not in support of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, but that at the same time, he was not also in support of a northern to northern transfer of power.

In Ortom’s case, he has repeatedly expressed his preference for the LP candidate and during the latter’s visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Benue, he reiterated his support saying he cannot campaign for him because they belong to different parties.

Said the source: “Some of the governors are insisting that they would give 100 percent of their support to Obi on the condition that the governorship candidates of LP in their various states who are seen as strong contenders step down. As it stands, Wike and Ortom are most likely to support Obi, but they won’t put all their eggs in one basket. And I can tell you for a fact that if it happens, all the governors, including would help Tinubu get substantial votes cast in their various states like they did for Buhari in 2019.

“For Makinde, he will go for Tinubu because that is the most popular candidate in Oyo State. At the moment, Makinde’s re-election bid is not without hitches and many are wondering if he would break the second term jinx of his predecessors who found it difficult to win a second term,” the source said. However, probe by Daily Sun to ascertain if any endorsement by the G5 governors would sway voters showed that in states like Niger, Taraba, Gombe, Kano, Adamawa, Kaduna, voters are indifferent to the endorsement plans of the governors.

Daily Sun’s Taraba correspondent said many voters in the predominantly Christian state were oblivious of any endorsement plans by the governors and would not in any way sway voters, many whom have already made up their minds on whom to vote.

The same sentiments is what is at play in Niger, Gombe and Kano states as though the issue has been in the news, many voters are indifferent and would not be swayed by whoever the governors endorse.

However, while supporters of the APC candidate have kept mum over the issue, those of the LP candidate on social media have expressed mixed reactions over reports that some of the governors may endorse him. While some feel any endorsement would be welcomed, some are indifferent while others believe it is not needed.

A user, Joy said: “If the G5 endorses Peter Obi, it would be the icing on the cake. But the truth is that they cannot influence the youths anymore. What matters is what the youths are saying,” while another user, Justus, said: “Dear obidients, do not expect the G5 governors to endorse Peter Obi. They may not because Tinubu is politically more transactional than Obi. Brace up for the shock, raise your heads high and remember that when we started, we never expected any governor to join us.”

Another user, Nefertiti said, “In any event the G5 finally chooses whom they want, do not flinch, do not be demoralised or insult them. Rather, let their declaration energise us to move maddest for Obi. Our minds are made up. We did not come this far to give up on Nigeria.”

The G5 governors have had a running battle with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of the national chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu to resign.