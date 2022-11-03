Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine.

The discussion will take place on Thursday, when they meet in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the two-day meeting of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his G7 counterparts in the western German city of Muenster.

Although, China’s increasingly assertive role in the world and protests in Iran will also be high on the agenda.

“This G7 meeting for us is coming at an important time,’’ a senior State Department official said, noting that the group “has been a vital coordinating mechanism’’ for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.

EU Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, earlier on Tuesday said during a visit to Kyiv that the European Union, together with partners, were exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine’s energy sector.

Ukraine needs specific equipment and tools to repair damage to its energy infrastructure, she said.

Foreign companies should be urged to prioritise the transfer of energy equipment to Ukraine.

The G7 meeting, hosted by Germany, which holds the group’s rotating presidency, will provide an opportunity for the world’s richest democracies.

The aim is to discuss recent developments in China and security in the Indo Pacific after Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress.

“The foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Taiwan and how the G7 can strengthen partnerships with countries in the region,’’ the British foreign ministry said in a statement. (Reuters/NAN)