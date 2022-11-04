The president of 36 Lions Football Club of Lagos, Gaafar Olawale Liameed on Thursday in Abuja was honoured in Abuja with African Achiever Award/Best Youth Developer in sport development by the National Youth Congress (NYC).

The award was presented to Gaafar Liameed at Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the top echelons of the NYC led by the speaker Hon (Dr.) Azeezat Yishawu of Nigerian Youth Parliament and Blessing Akinlosotu the president of Nigerian Youth Congress.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with National Youth Parliament with the theme Pan Africanism: Youth as Panacea for Achieving The Africa We want.

The NYC president Akinlosotu said Gaafar (36 Lions) was recognised for his outstanding accomplishments in sports development especially grassroot football in Nigeria especially for producing several youngsters that have represented the nation and winning laurels for the country.

Responding, Gaafar (36 Lions) spotting a white long sleeve shirt thanked the organizer for the award, adding that the award would spurred him to do more for the youths especially taking many out of poverty and giving them a bright future.

The astute and amiable football administrator who also doubles as vice chairman of the Lagos Football Association was known as groomer of talents with several discovery of raw talent. Liameed was the only African who, in Rio de Janeiro 2016, groomed and presented three Nigerian Olympians who won bronze in the same Olympic year (Imoh Ezekiel, Junior Ajayi and Sodiq Popo)

He is the first person from Africa who is building a 36 000 square meter football vocational school for youths ages 14 to 21. He is the only club founder who gives his players 18 hours of coaching per week.

A Lion, with more than 36 players currently playing professional football across the globe.

The Nigerian Youth Congress is the coordinating youth organization domiciled in the presidency.

About 24 other people were given various awards by the organization.

Several dignitaries graced the colourful occasion with the Minister of State , FCT Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu as the special guest of honour who also received an award of excellence in administration and the immediate past governor of Ekiti state , Dr. Olukayode Fayemi.

Alhaji Abba Yola represented the Minister of Youth and Sports Development at the occasion.