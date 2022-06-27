Gabriel Jesus is poised to join Arsenal from Manchester City after agreeing personal terms on a five-year deal. The striker will move for a fee of £45m following an agreement between the two clubs.

His compatriot Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, and head coach Mikel Arteta were a key factor in Jesus accepting the offer to move to the Emirates Stadium. Arteta knows Jesus well having previously worked with the striker when he was on the coaching staff at City under Pep Guardiola.

The arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at City would limit Jesus’s chances of playing as a central striker next season, the final of his contract, and he has seen fit to look elsewhere after five-and-a-half seasons in Manchester, having joined the club from Palmeiras in 2017.

Under Guardiola, Jesus played across the front three but struggled to be selected as a No 9. Last season he scored eight times in 28 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old, who has 56 caps for Brazil, will Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fábio Vieira.