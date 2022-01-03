CAG Motors Company Limited, the sole distributor of GAC brand of vehicles in Nigeria, has assured that its soon-to-be established assembly plant will be a huge employment generator for the country.

The General Manager, CIG Motors Company Limited, Mr. Arogundade Jubril, made the disclosure in Abuja recently, while speaking on the company’s new partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to mark the latter’s 51st Annual Conference.

CIG Motors donated a brand new GAC GS3 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the body of accountants as part of the reciprocal support for its endorsement of the ICAN brand and to celebrate the annual conference.

Jubril said the partnership with the professional body and indeed other similar partnerships in the past was a way of showing how quickly the GAC was being accepted as a brand to look out for in Nigeria’s automobile market.

“We are here in Abuja again with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to celebrate their 51st Annual Conference and also to exhibit the GAC Motor brand as we usually do.

“This event is a big event and our presence here shows how GAC Motor is being accepted in the Nigerian market. In all the sectors, from the government to the private sector, you can see how acceptance is coming.

“We recently showcased the brand at the recent Abuja International Motor Fair, this event has provided another opportunity to engage with Abuja people. We have about 3,000 people attending this event live and about 2,000 joining online and we have been able to reach all of them.”