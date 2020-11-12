In a bid to empower upwardly mobile Nigerians to have access to personal and emergency mobility, GAC Motors has announced its partnership with five financial institutions.

The automobile firm noted that the partnership titled Drive Now- Pay Later service, is aimed at enabling young Nigerians to purchase a brand new car through a credit facility, offering them convenience, latest technology features, warranty coverage and peace of mind.

The financial institutions included; Access Bank, Ecobank Transnational (ETI) Plc, Globus Bank, Sunu Assurances and Wema Bank Plc.

Speaking during the sign-on ceremony in Lagos, Chairman, Choice International Group (CIG) Motors, (the authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa), Chief Diana Chen, said that in other countries, young adults own their personal cars which enable them to meet their personal mobility and economic needs with ease, regreting that it was not the same in Nigeria.

“This spurred the GAC brand to design cars specifically for the upwardly mobile young adults in Nigeria. This comes as a timely intervention following recent data by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that revealed that to one private vehicle, there are 41 Nigerians dependent on it, which is one of the lowest among other emerging markets”, she said.