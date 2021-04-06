Chairman House Committee on Navy and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has urged Nigerian youths to use the social media positively to attract development and promote national security.

Hon. Gagdi disclosed this yesterday during the 2021 Plateau Social Media Award, convened by Alfred Makut Macham, held at Elim Top Suit, Rayfield, Jos Plateau State.

The legislator in his view advocated for the regulation of the social media to control hate speech, blackmailing and negative usage which has implication on national security.

“I am always very careful in my opinion in a decision that affect the generality of the people. Personally, as Yusuf Gagdi and not as a representative of the people, I strongly advocate for the registration of social media activities in Nigeria just like it is being regulated in developed countries.

“I support that because a lawless community is a hopeless community and so if the social media is lawless then it is hopeless. People will decide to use the social media to call you all sort of names but if it is regulated, it will promote national security.”

Gagdi, who was honoured as the most influential politician and the best legislator in terms of social media usage praised Nigerian youths and urged them to engaged political leaders constructively using the social media.

The Management committee chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson, who was also honoured as the best chairman on usage of social media supported the slide regulation of social media to control messages that will divides the people.

He said that the social media has given voice to the voiceless and advised the youths to use it for the peace and unity of Plateau and Nigeria.

“This award will spur me to do more for my people and to find a better way of serving the people. The social media is like a knife, it depends on how you use it and it is sad that some people have use the social media to perpetrate criminality.

“We should also understand that we have also used social media for good and I am advocating for the positive use of social media to pursue social course of liberating the people and when there is abuse, it is important to bring it back on line through regulation but it should not gaged people from voicing out their views.”

Former member of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Prince Vincent Venman Bulus of Vincent Venman Bulus Foundation who was award urged Plateau youths to use the social media to fight a common enemy that divides the people.

Vincent who was represented by Dr. Chomo Datiyi praised the effort of the organizers and call for the usage of the social media for the prosperity of the people.