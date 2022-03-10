Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners.

The annual awards program, taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories.

This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will have a 2-day Tech Exhibition slated to take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on the 9th and 10th of June and on the 3rd day, the event will celebrate innovations with the 3rd edition of the annual GAGE Awards, schedule for the 11th of June, 2022.

On the 27th of February 2022, The GAGE Awards Nigeria officially drew a curtain on public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners, including the likes of Paystack, Multichoice Nigeria, RedTV, GTBank etc. This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who will officially make up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands in Nigeria in the past one year.

Nominations for the 2022 Gage awards had been open since the 24th of January, and were slated to end on the 20th of February. However, due to the volume of requests and the competitive nature of the process, the window was extended by an extra week which ended on the 27th of February.

According to the organisers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises of the following personalities:

Chizor Malize : Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer – Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC)Colette Otusheso: Head, Access Bank AccelerateTV,

Dr. Adebola Akindele: Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions plc

Jason Cumming: Director of Africa, M&C Saatchi Worldwide

Uzoma Dozie: CEO/ Founder Sparkle

Rolake Rosiji: CEO Jobberman

Pat Utomi: Founder/ CEO at Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL)

Steve Omojafor: Former Chairman of Zenith Bank and STB-Mcann

Fiona Weeks: MD of PulseNG

Richard Johnson: MD of FMCG

Adenike Adebola. Dir: Marketing & Innovation, Guinness Nigeria PLC

Tunde Kehlani – Award winning Filmmaker

Speaking on the 2022 awards and the brilliant lineup of the panel of judges, Johnson Anorh, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, expressed his satisfaction with the roster, placing emphasis on the diversity of the judges.

“This year we want to make sure we attach a measure of cross-platform expertise within the scoring process, ensuring there is sufficient representation for each category.

“We are thrilled to announce a new panel of judges for the upcoming awards program running for its third year. They are distinguished leaders across the board who will make up our eminent Judging Panel for the 2022 edition of The GAGE Awards,” he said.

Mr. Anorh continued: “The integrity and expertise of our panel of judges have never been in doubt, and their willingness to contribute to the growth of the digital space right now is to be commended. You know the exciting innovations and global interest we are currently experiencing in the Nigerian tech space is a testament of the youthful vibrancy and ingenuity of Nigerians. And with an exciting group like this overseeing and helping us to select the best of the best, then you are sure Nigeria won’t be disconnected from the future of innovations.”

It would be recalled that the GAGE Awards has been a resounding success, the last edition was almost entirely virtual due to health concerns occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that characterized the years 2020/ 2021. From execution to impact, the initiative is designed to recognize, extol and reward strides within the digital ecosystem in Nigeria and ultimately, in Africa.

The GAGE Awards is a comprehensive celebration of founders, ideas, products, and more. It will be held at Eko Hotels on the 11th of June 2022. With a focus on Nigerian and African inclusion, these awards will cut across several facets of social and economic interactivity with tech through 24 distinct and relevant categories.