The GAGE Awards has officially unveiled its academy of judges for the second edition themed ‘Year of the Digital Takeover’. The GAGE Awards has become a standard for recognizing and rewarding outstanding digital work on the African continent.

In a recent release by the convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh said, “The 2021 academy of judges have a proven track record of success and achievements in their various fields of endeavor. They include; Dr Adebola Akindele, GMD Courteville Business Solutions. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC). Moritz Boullenger, CEO Pulse Nigeria. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO Future Software Limited. Lanre Adisa, CEO Noah’s Ark. Mai Atafo, CEO Mai Atafo Inspired.

Gil Kemami, MD/CEO BBDO MediaEdge Kenya. Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre. Mr Uzoma Dozie, Founder/CEO Sparkle. Banke Alawaye, CTO, Cubed Limited. Dr. Adeola Olubamiji, Founder STEMHub Foundation. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder/CEO Zapphaire Events and few others.”

“The GAGE Awards is an initiative aimed at fast tracking the pace of technological growth in Nigeria. By introducing the much-needed standard, GAGE Awards is facilitating growth, innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space. The GAGE Awards celebrates the best of Internet in Africa with a spotlight on Individuals, Influencers, Commerce, Brands and Entertainers for their outstanding activities and contribution to the digital ecosystem annually. The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place in April 2021. Nominations will be done strictly on the GAGE Awards website, www.gageawards/nominations.

“All information about the categories, nominations and guidelines can be found on the website,” he stated.