Steve Agbota and Chinwendu Obienyi

Fidelity Bank Plc has reiterated the need to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria even as it motivates its customers with cash rewards following the launch of the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) season 4 in Lagos yesterday.

This is even as the bank said the initiative, aimed at encouraging savings culture among Nigerians, would reward customers with N120 million.

Speaking during the event, its Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said, the initiative is in line with the financial inclusion mandate drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noting that mobilization of savings is crucial to the nation’s eceonomic growth.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, said the unveiling of the fourth season of the initiative underlined the bank’s determination to improve the standard of living of both the bank’s existing and new customers.

She said: “This is our 9th savings promo in the past 12 years and, as with previous exercise, GAIM 4 is an opportunity to use this savings campaign to reward our customers for their loyalty and patronage.

“Even though there are some uncertainties in the economy, this is our own little way of rewarding and encouraging our customers to save. GAIM 4 will give out more than the previous season and will encourage digital banking. There will be 70 winners who will share N82 million, 12 winners will win N2 million and then 58 winners will win N1 million, among others.”

Corroborating her, Executive Director, Lagos and South West Directorate, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said, the bank was poised to ensure that its customers enjoy the best of banking services at their convenience, enjoining non-customer to open account with the bank even as this season will see N120 million doled out.