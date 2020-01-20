For being faithful and committed to servicing their accounts, top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, gave out N16 million to 13 customers in the categories of N2 million and N1 million respectively.

This was even as the bank doled out 19 consolation prizes in form of fridges, television sets and power generating sets.

Speaking at the bank’s third monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo season 4 in Lagos, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, noted it is the bank’s 9th promo in 12 years while adding that a total of N16 million and 19 consolation prizes will be given out at the third draw.

Okonkwo who was represented the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu, further added that the draw will see a total of of N50 million in cash and 54 consolation prizes to over 93 winners.

“We would have given out a total of N50 million in cash and 54 consolation prizes to over 93 winners. We expect more winners to emerge at subsequent draws because the promo is still on and in addition to the N50 million that we will be giving out, we still have N70 million and several consolation prizes yet to be won”, he said.

Shedding light on how people can qualify for the draw, Head, Savings group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Janet Nnabuko, stated that both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

She further disclosed that to qualify for the star prize of N3 million, one needs to build his account to N50,000 while aspiring for the grand prize of N10 million, one only has to grow his account to N200,000.

The draw, which was conducted at Broad street branch of Fidelity Bank, was witnessed by representatives from the National lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) saw the South East region record the highest amount of winners.