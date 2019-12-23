As part of its way of rewarding loyal customers, Fidelity bank Plc, at the weekend, rewarded some of its customers with cash prizes and has set its sights on offering more in 2020.

Speaking during the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 4 Promo draw in Lagos, the bank’s Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the promo is designed to improve the living standards of its customers and reinforce more patronage.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Regional bank Head, Ezenagu Chetachi, explained that the promo, which is in two categories (Monthly & Bi-monthly), is open for both existing and prospective customers who would save a minimum of N20,000, saying that a total of N2.4 million worth of airtime was given out to 2,560 beneficiaries as weekly give- away.

“We value our customers that is why we are investing in human and technology, we are the only bank doing this, and we have more to offer to our customers in 2020”, he said.

Corroborating him, the Group Head, Savings & Promo, Janet Nnabuko, added that the promo is ongoing in the six geo-political zones of the country with lot of rewards running into millions.

She explained that the bank chose this yuletide season to put smiles on the faces of its customers, adding that the promo would last for six months with over N120 million cash to be doled out.

“An existing or new customer can open his or her savings account and top up with N10,000, the more you save the more the chances you have to win our prizes ranging from N1 million, N2 million, N3 million and a grand prize of N10 million to be given to the two persons.

We want to make our customers millionaires, we still have 3rd to 6th draws, so anyone who can save, can win the grand prize of N10 million by April 2020. Already we have given out N81 million and still have N26 million to give out”, Nnabuko said.