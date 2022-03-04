Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, Fidelity Bank Plc, has presented cash prizes to winners of the February draw of the Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5). The prize presentation event was held at the Fidelity Bank branch at Suru Alaba, Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. Winners in the February draw include Aliu Usman Sunday, Abdullahi Abu Saibu, Nwankwo Okoro David, Hadiza Sindama Nuhu, Douglas Monday, Goodness Chiamaka Basil and Idemudia Gracious Eghosa. Others are Ndiana Monday James, Kolade Jacob Elujoba and Obinna Williams Samuel.

Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara, said, “At the heart of all our operations is an overriding desire to make life easier for our customers while empowering them to live fuller and richer lives. As a bank, we take pride in transforming and improving the lives of our customers. Over time, we have seen Nigerians climb the socio-economic ladder monthly, simply because they maintain a minimum of N2,000 in their Fidelity Bank accounts.” “Today, we would be presenting the sum of N1million to Aliu Usman Sunday and Abdullahi Abu Saibu who emerged winners in the third GAIM 5 monthly draw held last week.

