By Chinwendu Obienyi

In its bid to keep helping Nigerians develop a healthy savings habit, Fidelity Bank at the weekend, rewarded 10 customers across the country with N10 million in its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM Season 5) promo.

The sixth monthly draw of the campaign which was witnessed by representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Organisation, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority in Lagos, saw Matthew Chukwudi, Patricia Eiukore and Oluwasegun Ibraheem win N1 million each.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the winners expressed their excitement while thanking the bank for being consistent and supportive in its bid to keep helping Nigerians to save more. Oluwasegun Ibrahim said: “I am so happy that I am N1 million richer today. I honestly felt it was just a scam but persistent calls from the bank made me go to my branch and I was told it was not a case of scamming or fraud. I have seen the alert of the money on my phone and I want to say I am grateful to God and, of course, the bank.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Promo, Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ken Opara, expressed excitement at the positive feedback gotten from Nigerians as regards the savings promotion and added that the bank is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing the welfare of its customers.

Opara, who was represented by the Divisional Products , at Fidelity Bank, Osita Ede, revealed that aside the savings promotional campaigns, it is on record that the bank has given out more than N4.3 billion as loyalty cash rewards to more than 10,950 customers in its savings loyalty scheme in the past 7 years.

“Besides rewarding our customers with exciting cash prizes, we advise them on how to utilize their rewards and remain successful. We have therefore provided staff at our branches to provide the necessary guidance to our lucky customers to help them remain millionaires.

I would like to encourage those who are yet to open a Fidelity Bank savings account to do so as soon as possible so that they do not miss out on the goodies that Fidelity Bank will be giving away as part of this campaign. Simply visit our website, dial *770# from your phone or visit the nearest Fidelity Bank branch to open your account and you could be on your way to win millions in GAIM 5”.

