Chinwendu Obienyi

Following price appreciation in the shares of Dangote flour, Nestle and GT Bank, trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed in the positive territory yesterday as the All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.11 per cent to settle at 27,950.36 points.

As a result, investors’ wealth increased by N16 billion to N13.621 trillion from N13.606 trillion, while Year-to-Date (YTD) loss settled at -11.1 per cent. However, activity level was weak as volume and value traded declined by 29.1 and 58.1 per cent to 93.11 million shares and N1.10 billion respectively in 3,056 deals.

The most active stocks traded by volume and value were Zenith Bank which traded 11.25 million shares valued at N208.24 million. Transcorp followed with 9.99 million shares valued at N9.87 million, while Lasaco transacted 7.96 million shares worth N2.91 million.

At the close of transactions on Monday, 20 stocks appreciated in value while 14 others depreciated. Cileasing topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N5.50 per share. Vitafoam was next with 9.95 per cent to close at N4.09, Japaul oil increased by 9.52 per cent to close at 0.23 kobo, Dangote Sugar notched up 9.19 per cent to close at N19.60, while MCNICHOLS rose by 8.89 per cent to close at 0.49 kobo.