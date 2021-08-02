Newly elected chairmen in Isolo and Ejigbo Local Community Development Authority, Bayo Olasoju and Monsuru Bello, have been praised for emerging victorious in the last Saturday local government elections in Lagos State.

The commendation came from Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (GAJ) representing Oshodi Isolo constituency 2 in the House of Representatives, who described the emergence of both chairmen and the councillors as a victory for excellence and performance in Isolo and Ejigbo.

He said: “No better way to express and restate the strategic, relentless and undaunted drive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its given template, which continues to build the party’s desirable large empire.

“Another big history, laudable win and party success recorded at our polls in both Isolo and Ejigbo local council development areas (LCDAs) where I represent, as Olasoju and Bello emerged the next chairmen of Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs with our ward councillors in both communities.

“It is with note of joy and fulfilment from myself and the entire good people of the two communities to share in this great success and thank the party leadership for the ever unrelenting strength, support, proper discharge of efforts and push at all times. And also to the great party members and chieftains for unbridled loyalty and formidable tradition that is geared towards common good and prosperity,” he said.

