Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (GAJ) representing Oshodi Isolo constituency 2 in the House of Representatives has lauded Hon. Bayo Olasoju and Hon. Monsuru Bello both newly elected chairmen in Isolo and Ejigbo Local Community Development Authority over their victory in the last Saturday local government elections.

In a press statement issued in Lagos today, GAJ described the emergence of both chairmen and the councilors as a victory for excellence and performance in Isolo and Ejigbo. He said: “No better way to express and restate the strategic, relentless and undaunted drive of the APC and its given template, which continues to build the party’s desirable large empire.

“Another big history, laudable win and party success recorded at our polls in both Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs where I represent, as Hon. Bayo Olasoju and Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello emerged the next chairmen of Isolo Local Council Development Area and Ejigbo Local Council Development Area

with our ward councilors in both communities.

“It’s with note of joy and fulfillment from myself and the entire good people of the two communities to share in this great success and thank the party leadership for the ever unrelenting strength, support, proper discharge of efforts and push at all times. And also to the great party members and chieftains for unbridled loyalty and formidable tradition that’s geared towards common good and prosperity.”

