Galatasaray head coach, Fatih Terim has praised Henry Onyekuru, Oghenekaro Etebo and the entire team following the 3-0 spanking of Istanbul Basaksehir.

While Etebo was pulling the strings in the middle of park, Onyekuru was in the attack causing all sort of problems for the visitors.

Onyekuru would go on to score the opening goal in the 45th minute, before Ryan Donk and Mostafa Mohammed added one each.

Onyekuru and his compatriot Etebo were later substituted in the 46th and 90th minute respectively.

In his post match conference, Terim expressed his satisfaction with outcome of the game at the Turk Telekom Arena. “It is not easy to play ball at this intense pace three days apart. Despite this, I congratulate my players. I think we fight well.

“Fortunately, we were a dangerous team when we had the ball, especially if he made an analysis for today. Now we are a dangerous team when the ball is on the opponent. “We were in control of the ball in the first half. We left the second half to the opponent. At that moment, we became a dangerous team. It is pleasing to be a team that plays not only in one aspect but also in other aspects. We play well; however sometimes errors occur.

We had problems with direct games, but now we are also successful in those games. I am happy about that.”