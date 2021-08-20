UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala has received HALAL certification, an internationally recognised standard which guarantees that products are safe for consumption by both domestic and foreign consumers.

This has made Gala the first and only sausage roll in Nigeria to receive endorsement from the HALAL Certification Authority on its compliance with global practices on food safety.

The certification was presented to the management of UAC Foods Limited after an extensive evaluation and audit of the manufacturing process for the company’s flagship brand, Gala Classic Sausage Roll and the exciting new variant – Gala Spicy, further enriching the Nigerian snacking experience on the go.

Abdulazeez Ajala, Lead Auditor, Halal Certification Authority, stated that consumers within Nigeria, can be assured they are consuming a Halal compliant product that is safe and beneficial to their health.

While commenting on the receipt of the certification, UAC Quality Assurance Manager, Adaku Umeizu said: “UAC Foods Limited is very delighted to have received this certification after an extensive evaluation by the Halal Certification Authority of Nigeria. As the first sausage roll manufacturer in Nigeria to receive this endorsement, it is evident our commitment to quality is non-negotiable and second-to-none.

I am certain that our consumers will be more confident in our brands as they enjoy the tasty experience of our Gala variants.”