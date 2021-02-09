Nigeria and China will tomorrow host an online gala performance to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Tagged: “Share the Moment Together,” the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.

The gala performance will not only showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese dance and music, but also displays the passion and vigour of Nigerian songs, dance and beats. The two cultures add radiance and beauty to each other, and together voice a poem of friendship for diplomatic ties and for a better future.

It will be broadcast on the Voice of China, CCTV.com, China Culture.org, the Nigerian Television Authority, Africa Independent Television, StarTimes Guide at 7 pm and StarTimes Sino Drama at 8:30 pm.

China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hu Heping, and the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Lai Mohammed, shared their goodwill messages.

China and Nigeria have been partnering in culture, security, commerce and other social areas, which has given a very strong tide to making our two countries share in the diplomatic relationship.

“Nigerian people will always give valuable support for the Chinese-Nigerian relationship. The performance has given a platform for celebrating the best of both countries, on which he would like to extend congratulations.”