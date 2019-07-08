Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation and an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Buba Galadima, on Monday testified as the first witness called by the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the presidential election petition tribunal.

He was followed by Peter Obi, a Registered Area Technician (RAT) who gave evidence to the fact that he transmitted the result of the presidential election into INEC server.

Meanwhile, Galadima who was ushered into the witness by the lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Dr. Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), adopted his witness statement on oath deposed to on March 18, 2019.

He was thereafter cross-examined by the lead counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yunus Usman (SAN), Wole Olanipkekun (SAN) for Buhari and Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the APC.

Galadima while speaking from the witness box denied the claim that he fell out with the president in 2015 because he was not appointed a minister.

Rather, he said he fell out with Buhari because of alleged injustice in his administration, lack of inclusiveness and failure of the administration to secure Nigeria.

“You fell out with the 2nd respondent (Buhari) because he did not make you a minister in 2015,” Olanipekun asked.

Responding, Galadima said: “No. You should know that I fought all the previous governments since 1999 because of injustice.

“We made good promises to Nigerians, including justice, inclusiveness, and to secure the country, which he has failed to do.

It has always being part of my characteristics to fight injustice.”

The politician confirmed that he had supported Buhari in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 election cycles until the 2019 election.

While being cross-examined by the All Progressives Congress’ lawyer, Fagbemi, the witness said he was aware that there was no registered party called the Reformed APC, but maintained that he was still the chairman of the group.

He, however, said he remained a member of the APC since he had “not been sacked.”

“I’m still a member of APC. I have not been sacked. We are in court. I don’t want to be subjudice.

“I’ m not a member of PDP, but there was a Memorandum of Understanding with the PDP to produce a God-fearing, good and educated leader.”