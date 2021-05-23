From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former House of Representatives member Alhaji Yusuf Shitu Galambi on Saturday clinched the Gwaram Federal constituency primary elections for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party through an open ballot process.

Four aspirants had contested for the vacant position of the house of representatives following the death of it’s former, Alhaji kila.

The aspirants consisted of Abdulrashid Adamu Kila, Ado Yakubu, Yusif Shitu Galambi and Dr Haruna Mairiga.

Announcing the results, the returning officer of the election, Mallam Haruna Musa, said Shitu Galambi polled 27, 934 while his closest rival Alhaji Ado Yakubu polled 3081.

Dr Haruna Mairiga polled 209 votes while Abdulrashid Kila got 1,081votes respectively with a large attendant of voters that thronged all the 11 councillors wards under the Gwaram Federal constituency.

The election, which was successfully conducted without serious security breach, was supervised by the party’s officials and the state resident electoral commissioner, Independent electoral commission Dr Mahmud Isah.

Malam Haruna Musa declared Yusuf Shitu Galambi, who received the highest number of votes, as the winner of the primary election.

Alhaji Shitu Galambi was a two term house of representatives member from 2007 to 2015 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he was also a former House of Assembly member in 1992 and also served as Commissioner for Health in the state ministry of health.