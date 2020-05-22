The Divisional Police Officer, Imo River Police Station in Abia State, Mr Bartholomew Ayogu had a close shave with death following attacks by suspected cultists terrorising the area.

Ayogu was returning from night shift when he ran into suspected members of Black Axe, who barricaded the main access road where they robbed and molested innocent citizens.

Efforts by the gallant officer to disperse the criminal group led to a a confrontation that almost left the office dead. Other members of the group, who had laid ambush swooped on him, attacking him with cutlasses, bottles and other dangerous weapons.

Investigation revealed that the group was led by suspected cultists kingpins, Uwem and Nnaturo (aka Prince), who have been terrorising the residents of the area. It was gathered that the gallant cop sustained serious injuries in the encounter, as he restrained himself from using firearm. He was seriously wounded and later rushed to was an undisclosed hospital where doctors battled to save his life