Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru could be returning to Galatasaray for a third spell in the January transfer window.

The former Everton-owned winger is deemed surplus to requirements at Ligue 1 club Monaco and has not kicked a ball in an official game for the Principality outfit for more than three months.

Onyekuru previously enjoyed two successful loan stints at Galatasaray, scoring 17 goals in 56 appearances and helping them win the Turkish Super Lig and Cup in 2019.

The representative of the Super Eagles star has confirmed that the Lions are considering the possibility of signing the Nigerian and he would prefer a permanent switch rather than another short-term loan deal.

“There are rumors. It comes to my ear. Galatasaray is an important option for Onyekuru. Transfer or loan, we’ll see,” Onyekuru’s agent told the Turkish media via les-transferts.com.

“But I hope it will be for the long term. I cannot say anything about the state of the discussions with Monaco”.

United Arab Emirates club, Al-Jazira FC are also interested in signing Onyekuru who is under contract with Monaco until June 2024.