There is a possibility of Henry Onyekuru returning to Galatasaray for a fourth spell if reports in the Turkish media are anything to go by.

According to daily newspaper, Hürriyet, Galatasaray have allocated a budget of €2.5 million (approximately N1.48 billion) for the permanent signing of the Super Eagles winger this summer.

Galatasaray manager, Fatih Terim has insisted that the club should make a move for the Monaco-owned player.

Onyekuru spent the second half of last season on loan at The Lions and the deal came with an option to buy set at €4.35 million, which expired on June 11, 2021.

Galatasaray are looking to test Monaco’s resolve with a first offer of €2.5 million, which is €1.85m less than their asking price for the Nigerian.

Onyekuru has adapted to life in Turkey and would rather remain at the Istanbul giants rather than move elsewhere for the 2021-2022 season.

The 24-year-old has directly participated in 34 goals (22 goals, 12 assists) in 71 matches for Galatasaray.

His contract with Monaco expires at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.