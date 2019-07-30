Henry Onyekuru looks like he could be leaving Everton for another loan spell before the close of the summer transfer window.

Turkish sports daily, Fanatik said Super Lig champions Galatasaray and Everton were in talks over the transfer of the Nigerian international.

Based on the Super Eagles FIFA rankings and the fact that the winger has not played 75 percent of competitive matches in the past two years, he is not eligible for a work permit.

Onyekuru impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches across all competitions and helping them won the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray was keen to sign the 22-year-old for at least one season, but face competition from clubs in Italy and Russia.