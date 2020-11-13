GALATASARAY gaffer, Fatih Terim has tasked the club chieftains to accelerate the signing of Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, Fanatik can report.

Fanatik reported on Wednesday that Galatasaray is bent on not losing the Nigerian and would commence official negotiation with the player’s agent in the coming days.

Musa, 28, became a free agent last month after he parted ways with Al Nassr on mutual consent as he hopes to continue with his professional career in Europe.

Having completed his loan spell at CSKA Moscow, the former Kano Pil- lars winger joined the Asian outfit on a four-year contract from Leicester City.